Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 08:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These 10 states turned in the most number of fake Rs 2,000 notes post-demonetisation

Jharkhand, Meghalaya and Sikkim are the only three states where not a single fake Rs 2,000 note was seized until December 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reveal that in terms of value, Rs 2,000 banknotes comprised 56 percent of all fake currency seized across India since demonetisation. Here’s a look at the states where the most Rs 2,000 fake notes were confiscated since November 2016 until December 2018. (Image: PTI)
Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reveal that in terms of value, Rs 2,000 banknotes comprised 56 percent of all fake currency seized across India since demonetisation. Here's a look at the states where the most Rs 2,000 fake notes were confiscated since November 2016 until December 2018.

No 10 | Maharashtra | Total value of fake Rs 2,000 notes seized: Rs 7,400,000
No 10 | Maharashtra | Total value of fake Rs 2,000 notes seized: Rs 7,400,000.

No 9 | Kerala | Total value of fake Rs 2,000 notes seized: Rs 8,804,000
No 9 | Kerala | Total value of fake Rs 2,000 notes seized: Rs 8,804,000.

No 8 | Assam | Total value of fake Rs 2,000 notes seized: Rs 9,314,000
No 8 | Assam | Total value of fake Rs 2,000 notes seized: Rs 9,314,000.

No 7 | Mizoram | Total value of fake Rs 2,000 notes seized: Rs 13,364,000. (Image: Wikimedia commons)
No 7 | Mizoram | Total value of fake Rs 2,000 notes seized: Rs 13,364,000.

No 6 | Karnataka | Total value of fake Rs 2,000 notes seized: Rs 17,774,000. (Image: Wikipedia, for representational purposes)
No 6 | Karnataka | Total value of fake Rs 2,000 notes seized: Rs 17,774,000.

No 5 | Delhi | Total value of fake Rs 2,000 notes seized: Rs 19,684,000. (Image: PTI)
No 5 | Delhi | Total value of fake Rs 2,000 notes seized: Rs 19,684,000.

No 4 | Uttar Pradesh | Total value of fake Rs 2,000 notes seized: Rs 26,888,000. (Image: PTI)
No 4 | Uttar Pradesh | Total value of fake Rs 2,000 notes seized: Rs 26,888,000.

No 3 | Tamil Nadu | Total value of fake Rs 2,000 notes seized: Rs 28,858,000. (Image: Reuters)
No 3 | Tamil Nadu | Total value of fake Rs 2,000 notes seized: Rs 28,858,000.

No 2 | West Bengal | Total value of fake Rs 2,000 notes seized: Rs 35,074,000. (Image: ANI)
No 2 | West Bengal | Total value of fake Rs 2,000 notes seized: Rs 35,074,000.

No 1 | Gujarat | Total value of fake Rs 2,000 notes seized: Rs 69,360,000. (Image: Reuters)
No 1 | Gujarat | Total value of fake Rs 2,000 notes seized: Rs 69,360,000.

First Published on Jan 16, 2020 08:11 am

