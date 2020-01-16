These 10 states turned in the most number of fake Rs 2,000 notes post-demonetisation

Jharkhand, Meghalaya and Sikkim are the only three states where not a single fake Rs 2,000 note was seized until December 2018. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reveal that in terms of value, Rs 2,000 banknotes comprised 56 percent of all fake currency seized across India since demonetisation. Here’s a look at the states where the most Rs 2,000 fake notes were confiscated since November 2016 until December 2018. (Image: PTI) 2/11 No 10 | Maharashtra | Total value of fake Rs 2,000 notes seized: Rs 7,400,000. (Image: PTI) 3/11 No 9 | Kerala | Total value of fake Rs 2,000 notes seized: Rs 8,804,000. (Image: Reuters) 4/11 No 8 | Assam | Total value of fake Rs 2,000 notes seized: Rs 9,314,000. (Image: Reuters) 5/11 No 7 | Mizoram | Total value of fake Rs 2,000 notes seized: Rs 13,364,000. (Image: Wikimedia commons) 6/11 No 6 | Karnataka | Total value of fake Rs 2,000 notes seized: Rs 17,774,000. (Image: Wikimedia commons) 7/11 No 5 | Delhi | Total value of fake Rs 2,000 notes seized: Rs 19,684,000. (Image: PTI) 8/11 No 4 | Uttar Pradesh | Total value of fake Rs 2,000 notes seized: Rs 26,888,000. (Image: PTI) 9/11 No 3 | Tamil Nadu | Total value of fake Rs 2,000 notes seized: Rs 28,858,000. (Image: Reuters) 10/11 No 2 | West Bengal | Total value of fake Rs 2,000 notes seized: Rs 35,074,000. (Image: ANI) 11/11 No 1 | Gujarat | Total value of fake Rs 2,000 notes seized: Rs 69,360,000. (Image: Reuters) *Note: Images are for representational purpose only. First Published on Jan 16, 2020 08:11 am