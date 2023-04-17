English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    TN CM launches YouTube stream of Assembly proceedings in sign language

    In the presence of Assembly Speaker M Appavu, Stalin launched the initiative, and it was translated in sign language by sign language interpreters.

    PTI
    April 17, 2023 / 04:10 PM IST
    M K Stalin on Monday launched an initiative to broadcast Assembly proceedings in sign language on YouTube and on TV channels

    M K Stalin on Monday launched an initiative to broadcast Assembly proceedings in sign language on YouTube and on TV channels

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday launched an initiative to broadcast Assembly proceedings in sign language on YouTube and on TV channels for the benefit of people with hearing impairments.

    In the presence of Assembly Speaker M Appavu, Stalin launched the initiative, and it was translated in sign language by sign language interpreters. Assembly proceedings (compilations) would now be explained in sign language and streamed on YouTube and also be telecast on television channels.

    The initiative of the Department for the Welfare of Differently-Abled Persons under Stalin was launched at the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat. Ministers and top officials participated. PTI VGN VGN ANE

    PTI
    Tags: #Assembly #M K Stalin #Sign Language #Streaming #TN #YouTube
    first published: Apr 17, 2023 04:10 pm