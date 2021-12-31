MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad militants killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar

One of the slain militants was involved in the December 13 attack on a police bus in the nearby Zewan area.

PTI
December 31, 2021 / 08:52 AM IST
CRPF_Soldiers_BSF_Terrorist_pulwama

CRPF_Soldiers_BSF_Terrorist_pulwama

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants were killed and four security forces personnel injured during an encounter in the Pantha Chowk area of the city here on Friday, police said.

One of the slain militants was involved in the December 13 attack on a police bus in the nearby Zewan area.

The three ultras were killed in the encounter at Pantha Chowk on the outskirts of Srinagar city, a police official said. In the exchange of fire, three police personnel and a CRPF personnel were also injured, the official said, adding that they were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar identified one of the slain militants as Suhail Ahmad Rather of proscribed terror outfit JeM.

"As revealed during yesterday’s PC, terrorist Suhail was also involved in #ZewanTerrorAttack. All terrorists involved in Zewan attack have been #neutralised," the IGP said in a tweet. Two militants involved in the Zewan attack were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag on Thursday.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Jaish-e-Mohammad #JeM #Srinagar
first published: Dec 31, 2021 08:52 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.