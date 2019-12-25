These personalities generated quite some hype in 2019

Here is a list of top 10 most-searched Indian personalities on Google in 2019. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 10| Koena Mitra- The Bollywood star made headlines earlier this year, especially around the time when she was sentenced to six months in prison in connection with a cheque bouncing case. She also appeared on Bigg Boss 13 but was evicted quite early in the show. (Image: Wikimedia commons) 2/10 9| Sidharth Shukla- The actor has been trending as one of the most controversial contestants on Bigg Boss 13. (Image: Twitter/Sidharth Shukla) 3/10 8| Tara Sutaria- Having made her debut on the big screen in 2019 with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, the young actress has taken the Internet by a storm. (Image: Facebook/Tara Sutaria) 4/10 7| Ranu Mondal- A rags-to-riches story is what Mondal is known for. She rose to fame after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar's hit song 'Ek Pyaar ka Nagma hai' went viral. Thereafter, she was requested to sing three songs for Himesh Reshammiya. (Image: Instagram/Ranu Mondal) 5/10 6| Rishabh Pant- The young cricketer drew a lot of flak over his 'underperformance', especially in the T-20 match against Bangladesh. (Image: AP) 6/10 5| Vicky Kaushal- The actor rose to fame this year with several hits, one of which was 'Uri', a role for which he even won the National Award for Best Actor. (Image: Twitter/Vicky Kaushal) 7/10 4| Anand Kumar- Known for starting the Super 30 coaching institute, Kumar has been one of the most searched personalities, especially after the release of a movie based on his life. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 8/10 3| Yuvraj Singh- Social media was overflowing with reactions after he announced his retirement from international cricket in June this year. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 2| Lata Mangeshkar- She made it to the list after the news of her hospitalisation became public. She was later discharged from the hospital on December 8. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 1| Abhinandan Varthaman- Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman continued to be the most searched personality on Google right from February this year following the news of his capture and subsequent release by the the Pakistani security forces. (Image: PTI) First Published on Dec 25, 2019 10:01 am