The Innovators | Jagdish Chandra Bose: The man who proved plants have life

His experiments showed that plants suffer, sleep and get excited. He invented an instrument called crescograph, which could magnify the motion of plant tissues by 10,000 times
One of India's first scientists, Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose, is credited to have proved that plants have life.
He is also called the "Father of Wi-Fi" and one of his inventions includes the first radio device to implement a semiconductor.
First Published on Nov 17, 2019 09:27 am