india Storyboard18 | Marketing Recoded Ft. Sugar Cosmetics’ Amrita Shinde What does it take to be a modern marketer? Get a sharp and fast insight into the minds of marketers behind some of India’s buzziest brands in Marketing Recoded. In this episode, Amrita Shinde, head of brand marketing, Sugar Cosmetics, shares marketing tips and tricks that she picked up during the pandemic, professional advice that she swears by, and more. Listen in.