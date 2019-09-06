App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2019 11:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

SC refuses to release for 3 more months Rs 10 crore deposited by Karti for travelling abroad

A bench headed by Justice Deepak Gupta said the amount will continue to remain in fixed deposit for another three months.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on September 6 refused to release for three more months the Rs 10 crore deposited by Karti Chidambaram with the apex court's registry for travelling abroad.

A bench headed by Justice Deepak Gupta said the amount will continue to remain in fixed deposit for another three months.

Karti, who is facing proceedings in cases like Aircel-Maxis and money laundering matters, had deposited Rs 10 crore pursuant to the condition imposed by the apex court for travelling abroad.

The apex court had in May too dismissed his plea seeking return of the Rs 10 crore.

First Published on Sep 6, 2019 11:23 am

tags #Aircel-Maxis #India #Politics

