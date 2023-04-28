English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother

    A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta also sought a report from the UP government on the police encounter of Ahmad's son Asad in Jhansi.

    PTI
    April 28, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST
    SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother

    SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother

    The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report on steps taken after the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj.

    A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta also sought a report from the UP government on the police encounter of Ahmad's son Asad in Jhansi.

    Asad was killed in an encounter by a special task force (ST) team of the UP Police on April 13.

    Two days later, Ahmad and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as media persons when they were being taken to a medical college in Prayagraj for a health check-up under police escort.

    The top court was hearing a plea, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, who has sought an inquiry into the 183 encounters that have taken place in Uttar Pradesh since 2017.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #ashraf #Atiq Ahmad #Current Affairs #India #SC #Supreme Court
    first published: Apr 28, 2023 02:33 pm