App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 01:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC asks Dayanidhi Maran to face trial in illegal telephone exchange case

Maran had challenged the Madras High Court's July 25 decision setting aside a CBI court order discharging him in the case.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Supreme Court today dismissed former Union telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran's plea and asked him to face trial in the case connected to the alleged setting up of "illegal" telephone exchanges to benefit his brother Kalanithi Maran's Sun TV Network.

Maran had challenged the Madras High Court's July 25 decision setting aside a CBI court order discharging him in the case.

A bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and R Banumathi and Navin Sinha said it was not inclined to interfere in the matter and all the allegations could be dealt with during the trial.

The case relates to when Dayanidhi, a grandnephew of DMK chief M Karunanidhi, was minister for communications and information technology in the UPA 1 government.

The CBI has alleged he misused his official position and got private telephone exchanges installed at his residences in Chennai. These were used for Sun Network's business transactions.

According to the CBI, over 700 high-end telecommunication lines were installed at the Maran's residences in Boat Club and Gopalapuram areas of the city for which bills were not raised, causing the exchequer a loss of Rs 1.78 crore.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 01:47 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Dayanidhi Maran #India #Supreme Court

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.