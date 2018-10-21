App
Oct 21, 2018 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sabarimala Highlights: Rajinikanth supports Sabarimala verdict, but says "traditions must be respected"

Women are being blocked from entering the Sabarimala hill shrine despite the Supreme Court order, amid violent protests by Hindu outfits. The protests started on October 17 and have intensified since then.

highlights

  • Oct 20, 08:57 PM (IST)

    Dalit woman activist camping at Pamba as rains prevent trek

    A Dalit woman activist, who was planning to visit the Sabarimala shrine on Saturday, has put her plans on hold following heavy rain and is camping here, as another woman was stopped from entering the temple by devotees who thought she was under 50. PTI

  • Oct 20, 08:53 PM (IST)
  • Oct 20, 06:32 PM (IST)

    BJP workers held for staging protests at Nilackal

    A group of BJP workers was arrested in Nilackal for violating section 144 of CrPC that has been clamped in the area in view of the protests by Ayyappa devotees against the entry of women of all age groups into the ancient Sabarimala temple. 
    Meanwhile, a member of the Travancore Devaswom Board criticised the statement issued by the Sabarimala temple tantri (chief priest) that the shrine would be shut down in case its traditional customs are broken. PTI

  • Oct 20, 05:36 PM (IST)
  • Oct 20, 05:34 PM (IST)
  • Oct 20, 03:26 PM (IST)

    Activist Rahul Easwar’s bail rejected 

  • Oct 20, 02:50 PM (IST)

    Protests erupt over rumours of Tamil Nadu woman climbing Sabarimala hill

    A massive protest by devotees of Lord Ayyappa broke out near the Sabarimala Sannidhanam on October 20 following rumours that a woman from Tamil Nadu below 50 years of age climbed the hills to offer prayers to the presiding deity.

    The situation turned tense in the area, where section 144 was clamped, as devotees gathered in large numbers at 'Valiya Nadapandhal' to protest against the woman's entry into the temple.

    However, the tension was defused after the woman, who had come with her family members, convinced the protesters that she was above 50 years, and proceeded to the shrine. (PTI)

    Read the full story here. 

  • Oct 20, 01:00 PM (IST)

    Rajnikanth: I welcome Sabarimala verdict but tradition must be followed and respected. (News18)

  • Oct 20, 12:32 PM (IST)

    Five women reportedly attempting the hike to the hilltop, reports Hindustan Times
     

  • Oct 20, 11:58 AM (IST)

    Protesters allow 52-year old woman to resume trek

    Protesters allowed a 52-year old woman to enter after mistakenly stopping her on the trek to the hilltop. The woman had to show her Aadhaar card to prove her age. (Hindustan Times) 

  • Oct 20, 09:10 AM (IST)
  • Oct 20, 08:27 AM (IST)

    Why not triple talaq line to Sabarimala, Sitaram Yechury asks Centre 

    CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury demanded to know why the Centre was not applying the yardstick of equal treatment of women it used on the triple talaq issue to the Sabarimala row and blamed the BJP for whipping up communal passions for electoral gains.

    The top Marxist party leader said roughing up of women journalists and the stir led by groups wearing saffron head bands at Sabarimala indicated a pattern seen during the demoliton of Babri masjid (1992) and blamed the RSS for it. (PTI)

    Read the full story here. 

  • Oct 20, 08:21 AM (IST)
  • Oct 19, 06:08 PM (IST)

    Police officers escort activist Rehana Fathima, who made an attempt to enter Sabarimala temple earlier in the day with journalist Kavitha Jakkal. The duo was forced to return after the priest of the temple refused to open the temple for them. (Image: Reuters) 

  • Oct 19, 05:50 PM (IST)

    We should bow down to SC decision: Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah 

    Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that "we should all bow down to the Supreme Court's decision on women's entry into the Sabarimala temple as per the Constitution."

  • Oct 19, 05:41 PM (IST)
  • Oct 19, 05:40 PM (IST)

    Devaswom board President A Padmakumar told CNN-News 18 that the board has decided to file a review petition in the Supreme Court, saying “We want to end this standoff.”

    Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi will be representing the temple board in the top court, Padmakumar said. Abhishek Manu Singhvi is also a national spokesperson for the Congress Party.  

  • Oct 19, 05:05 PM (IST)
  • Oct 19, 04:59 PM (IST)

    Requesting all stakeholders for a meeting, the Kerala Devaswom Board President A Padmakumar said that the "situation is serious" and that the board has decided to prepare a detailed report and approach the Supreme Court. "We will file a report with High Court," Padmakumar added. 

    "Sabarimala should not be used as a hot bed for politics... We want peace... we don't want Sabarimala to be a protest site..." Padmakumar said, adding that the board is determined to end the standoff. 

  • Oct 19, 04:46 PM (IST)

    Kerala Devaswom Board to file review petition in SC

    Kerala Devaswom Board has decided to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against the verdict allowing entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala temple. 

  • Oct 19, 04:42 PM (IST)

    Policemen escort members of protesting groups to Pampa base camp, to prevent them from clashing with women of menstrual age entering Sabarimala temple for the first time in centuries, in Pathanamthitta district (Image: Reuters). 

  • Oct 19, 04:28 PM (IST)

    Kerala Devaswom Board meeting underway 

    The Kerala Devaswom Board meeting has started. The meeting will most likely decide to file a review petition on the Supreme Court verdict allowing entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala, News18 has reported quoting sources.  

  • Oct 19, 04:15 PM (IST)
  • Oct 19, 04:00 PM (IST)
  • Oct 19, 04:00 PM (IST)

    BJP and Congress brainwashing people in name of religion: CPM Kerala secretary

    CPM Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that the party is not against "people's beliefs" and that the SC verdict on Sabarimala is not a "fight between the believers and the nonbelievers."

    "Instead of sending devotees to protest, the other parties can approach the legal route," Balakrishnan said. 

    The CPM state secretary, which is leading the ruling Left Front in Kerala, accused BJP and Congress of "brainwashing people in the name of religion."  

    Buidling on CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury's earlier statement, Balkrishnan also invoked the Babri Masjid issue and said, "Ram was born in Ayodhya, it's just a faith... Babri Masjid was brought down on that faith..."

    "This is becoming political but the believers are getting carried away. BJP and Congress never protested in Mumbai when it came to Shani Shignapur and Haji Ali. But they are protesting in Kerala," Balakrishnan said.  

  • Oct 19, 03:33 PM (IST)
  • Oct 19, 02:57 PM (IST)

    Sitaram Yechury accuses RSS of vote bank politics over Sabarimala


    On the current situation in Sabarimala, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury told media persons, "This is the worst form of vote bank politics being played in the country at the expense of destroying social harmony".

    "The pattern in which the protests are happening is similar to the pattern of Babri protests," Yechury said.

    On the Congress accusing the Left government of mismanagement, he said, “It’s like the thief accusing the police of the charges.”

    “The women were roughed up, and it is all by the RSS. It lost the battle and they will again lose the battle. Those who want to enter cannot be stopped and just wait actions will be taken,” he added.

    Yechury concluded his media address by saying, “Oust Modi save India, oust Mamata save Bengal!”

  • Oct 19, 01:43 PM (IST)
  • Oct 19, 01:22 PM (IST)
  • Oct 19, 01:21 PM (IST)
