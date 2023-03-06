S S Dubey takes charge as Controller General of Accounts

CGA is the Principal Advisor on accounting matters to the Union government and is responsible for preparation of the accounts and conduct of internal audits for the central government.(Representative image)

Civil Accounts Service officer S S Dubey on Monday took charge as the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the finance ministry said.

Prior to taking charge as the CGA, a 1989-batch Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) officer Dubey was Additional Controller of Accounts, Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

"S S Dubey took charge as the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) here today. Shri Dubey is the 28th Controller General of Accounts (CGA), Ministry of Finance, Government of India," the ministry said.

On his central deputation, Dubey had served as Joint Secretary & Financial Advisor to Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs and Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

Dubey also has international experience of five years in United Nations, where he worked as Head of Procurement and Logistics, United Nations World Food Programme, the ministry said in a statement.