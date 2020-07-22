S Jaishankar holds talks with Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, discusses contemporary issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held talks with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and exchanged views on contemporary issues.

Jaishankar also said that he is looking forward to welcoming him to India.

"As always, good to converse with HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan. Exchanged notes on contemporary issues. Look forward to welcoming him in India," Jaishankar said in a tweet.