Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 07:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

S Jaishankar holds talks with Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, discusses contemporary issues

Jaishankar also said that he is looking forward to welcoming him to India.

PTI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held talks with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and exchanged views on contemporary issues.

Jaishankar also said that he is looking forward to welcoming him to India.

"As always, good to converse with HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan. Exchanged notes on contemporary issues. Look forward to welcoming him in India," Jaishankar said in a tweet.
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 07:30 pm

