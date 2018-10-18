RSS Vijayadashami highlights: Construction of Ram temple will create atmosphere of oneness, says Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that voters should ponder over dispassionately over the sincerity and capability of the candidate, commitment of the party on the issues of national interest, for the integrity of the nation and experiences of past and present actions of both candidates and parties.

“Characteristic of democratic politics is such that no one can be considered as completely right or wrong. In such a situation, non-voting or using the None of the Above (NOTA) option goes in favour of the one who is most ineffective,” Bhagwat added.