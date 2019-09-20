App
India
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 11:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

Report received from J&K HC CJ does not support claims on inability to access court there, says SC

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing child right activists Inakshi Ganguly and Shanta Sinha who have alleged detention of children in Kashmir, had on September 16 told the apex court that people in the Valley are not able to approach the high court there. The bench had then sought a report from the chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Supreme Court on Friday said it has received a report from the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court and claims that people are unable to access the court there are not supported.

"We have received the report from the chief justice (of Jammu and Kashmir High Court) which does not support your statement," the bench also comprising justices S a Bobde and S A Nazeer told the counsel appearing for the petitioners.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it would entertain the petition regarding alleged detention of children in Kashmir as the plea has raised "substantial issues" regarding minors.

During the hearing on Friday, the apex court directed the Juvenile Justice Committee of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to file a report before it within a week on the issue of alleged detention of children in Kashmir.

First Published on Sep 20, 2019 11:17 am

