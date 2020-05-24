App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 24, 2020 11:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

Record 6,767 new COVID-19 cases in India in last 24 hours; death toll climbs to 3,867

The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 73,560, while 54,440 people have recovered and a patient has migrated to another country, according to the ministry's bulletin.

PTI
File image
File image

COVID-19 cases in India saw the biggest spike for the third consecutive day on Sunday with 6,767 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,31,868, while the death toll due to the disease rose to 3,867 after 147 more fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 73,560, while 54,440 people have recovered and a patient has migrated to another country, according to the ministry's bulletin.

"Thus, around 41.28 percent patients have recovered so far," a Health Ministry official said. The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus includes foreigners.

First Published on May 24, 2020 09:37 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19

