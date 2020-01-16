Ratan Tata urges people to "support this visionary government"

Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata on January 15 praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "vision for India" and hailed the PM and Home Minister Amit Shah's efforts to make the country stronger.

Tata's comments came when he was in Gandhinagar at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Institute of Skills (IIS). He further urged the people to "support the visionary government".

"Our Prime Minister, Home Minister and other members of the government have a vision for India. One can only be proud of what we have and support the government that is as visionary as this government has been," he said.

Notably, Tata Group has partnered with the central government to set up the IIS in Gandhinagar. This is the last among three such novel institutes. The foundation stones of the other two, in Kanpur and Mumbai, were laid in 2016 and 2019, respectively.

The foundation stone of the 20-acre property in Gujarat was laid by the Home Minister while that of IIS Kanpur was laid by PM Modi.

The ceremony was also attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who said the IIS Gandhinagar may operate from a temporary campus till the main structure is completed.

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, built the educational institutes modelled after the Institutes of Technical Education (ITE) in Singapore. The aim of these educational institutes would be to create a repository of skilled technical manpower in the country. IIS students will be absorbed for technical services in the fields of defence, aerospace, oil and gas, etc.