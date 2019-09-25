Rajneeti podcast | Sharad Pawar MSCB case: ‘NCP leader has tremendous political will, not surprising he is being targeted’

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 24 lodged cases against NCP chief, Sharad Pawar, and his nephew Ajit Pawar in an alleged Rs 25,000 crore scam.

What does it mean for Pawar, a wily politician who has weathered a number of crises before, and for his party, hit with several high-profile defections ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections?

With several opposition leaders being questioned by the ED ahead of the polls, scheduled for October 21, doesn't the timing ring alarm bells? And what is the NCP's equation with the BJP now, considering the Pawar-led party's earlier overtures towards the saffron party?

In this episode of the Rajneeti podcast, Moneycontrol's Atharva Pandit talks to senior columnist and author Sujata Anandan to find out the answer to all these questions.

Rs 599 for first year