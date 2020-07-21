App
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 04:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan HC requests Speaker to defer action on disqualification notices till Friday

The court also reserved its judgment on the writ petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident legislators for July 24.

The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday requested the Legislative Assembly speaker to defer action on disqualification notices to dissident Congress MLAs till July 24, the speaker's counsel said.

The court also reserved its judgment on the writ petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident legislators for July 24.

The high court had on Friday given a four-day reprieve to Sachin Pilot and other Congress dissidents from any action by Rajasthan Speaker on the disqualification notices served on them by extending the hearing into their petition.

Pilot was sacked as deputy chief minister and the president of the state unit of the party after he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 04:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Rajasthan High Court #Sachin Pilot

