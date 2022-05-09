English
    RailTel launches PM-WANI scheme-based access of its public WiFi services across 100 stations

    PM-WANI is an ambitious programme of the Department of Telecom, Government of India, to connect all silo Wi-Fi networks for ease of use and proliferate broadband usage for masses.

    PTI
    May 09, 2022 / 07:36 PM IST

    RailTel has launched Prime Minister Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM-WANI) scheme-based access of its public WiFi services across 100 railway stations, the Rail PSU said in a statement on Monday.

    The soft launch of this public friendly services was done by Puneet Chawla Chairman and Managing Director, RailTel, at a programme held here on Monday.

    Later, PM-WANI based access of RailTel’s public Wi-Fi services would be extended to all 6,102 railway stations (where Wi-Fi facility is already available) in phases by the end of June 2022.

    To access this WiFi network, presently android-based mobile app named Wi-DOT’ can be used which is available on Google Play Store.

    "RailTel being the most widespread integrated WiFi network of country supporting the largest footfall of Wi-Fi users is taking an anchor role in entire PM-WANI eco-system,” said Chawla.

    The synergistic engagement between C-DOT and RailTel will spur innovation leading to design, development and deployment of indigenous technologies in national networks including the Indian Railways, said Rajkumar Upadhyay, the Executive Director and Chairman of C-DOT.



    PTI
    first published: May 9, 2022 07:36 pm
