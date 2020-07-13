App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 10:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rail Bhawan to be shut after COVID-19 cases detected on premises

The fresh cases were detected during rapid-antigen testing camps held at the Rail Bhawan on July 9, 10 and 13, according to the order.

PTI
Image courtesy: Wikipedia
Image courtesy: Wikipedia

The Rail Bhawan, headquarters of the Indian Railways in central Delhi, will remain shut on July 14 and 15 as some more COVID-19 cases have been detected on its premises, according to an order issued on Monday.  Till now, at least 42 railway staffers working in the building have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Some of them resumed duties after recovering.

The fresh cases were detected during rapid-antigen testing camps held at the Rail Bhawan on July 9, 10 and 13, according to the order.

"Accordingly it has been decided to close all offices at the Rail Bhawan on 14 and 15 July, 2020, to carry out intensive sanitisation of rooms and common areas," it said.

Close

"During this period, all officers, staff would work from home and are to be available at all times on phone and other electronic means of communication," the order said.

In case of any requirement for urgent work at office, specific directives will be given to officials concerned for attending office, it said.

This is the third time since March that the railway headquarters has been shut due to COVID-19 cases.
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 10:09 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #Rail Bhawan

