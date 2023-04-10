English
    Rahul Gandhi must clarify Ghulam Nabi Azad's charge on meeting 'undesirable businessmen': BJP

    "Ghulam Nabi Azad has made a serious allegation that whenever Rahul Gandhi goes on a foreign tour, he meets many 'unwanted businessmen'," Prasad told reporters in Patna.

    April 10, 2023 / 03:59 PM IST
    Ghulam Nabi Azad, who floated the Democratic Progressive Azad Party after quitting the Congress, had reportedly said in an interview that the former Congress chief goes abroad and meets 'undesirable businessmen' (File image)

    Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said Rahul Gandhi must respond to the charge made by former Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad that he meets 'undesirable businessmen' during foreign tours.

    Azad, who floated the Democratic Progressive Azad Party after quitting the Congress, had reportedly said in an interview that the former Congress chief goes abroad and meets 'undesirable businessmen'.

    "Who are these 'unwanted traders' and what are their interests? Is Rahul Gandhi trying to weaken India at the behest of anti-India businessmen and working against Modi ji (PM Narendra Modi)?," Prasad said.

