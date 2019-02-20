App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 08:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pulwama fallout: Bikaner authority asks Pakistanis to leave, bans use of Pak SIM

The order is effective for two months and also bans the use of Pakistani SIM cards in the district.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Pakistani citizens in Rajasthan's Bikaner have been asked to leave within 48 hours, district officials said, citing law and order situation in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

Bikaner Collector Kumar Pal Gautam issued the order on February 18 directing the Pakistani citizens to leave the district as it may create law and order problem in the wake of the attack by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

The collector, who issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), also asked the hotel owners and those running business establishments to not let Pakistani people stay in their properties.

The order is effective for two months and also bans the use of Pakistani SIM cards in the district.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 08:02 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Pulwama terror attack

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.