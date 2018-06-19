Puducherry CM says NDA govt caused 'hardships' to people through 'injurious' policies

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today said the NDA government at the Centre has 'caused hardships' to people through 'injurious economic and monetary policies.'

"Demonetisation, GST tax system and failure to provide loans to farmers and rescue them from debt trap had brought in widespread wrath and anger against the NDA government. The NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has caused hardships to people through injurious economic and monetary policies," he alleged.

Narayanasmy was addressing a meeting organised in connection with the 48th birthday of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, here.

"The Lok Sabha polls in 2019 would witness a thorough defeat of the BJP across the country," he said.

In a veiled reference to Lt Governor Kiran Bedi with whom he had been at loggerheads ever since she assumed office in 2016, Narayanasamy said, "all the bottlenecks the government here is facing would disappear in 2019."

Narayanasamy called upon the party men to get ready for the poll battle and ensure that Congress staged a comeback at the Centre in 2019.