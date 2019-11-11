Political Bazaar | Who will form the government in Maharashtra?

Devendra Fadnavis informed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on November 10 that the BJP would not stake claim to form the government in state. This, despite the BJP being the single-largest party following the assembly elections.

So, what's the road ahead for the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance or, will the Sena seek support form Congress and Nationalist Congress Party to form the government?

In this episode of Political Bazaar, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Political Editor at CNN-News18, Marya Shakil to find out what's brewing in the state.