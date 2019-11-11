App
HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2019 07:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Political Bazaar | Who will form the government in Maharashtra?

Watch: Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra in conversation with Political Editor at CNN-News18, Marya Shakil on the road ahead for the BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP in Maharashtra.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Devendra Fadnavis informed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on November 10 that the BJP would not stake claim to form the government in state. This, despite the BJP being the single-largest party following the assembly elections.

So, what's the road ahead for the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance or, will the Sena seek support form Congress and Nationalist Congress Party to form the government?

In this episode of Political Bazaar, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Political Editor at CNN-News18, Marya Shakil to find out what's brewing in the state.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Nov 11, 2019 07:11 pm

tags #Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019 #Maharashtra polls 2019 #video

