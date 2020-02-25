App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 06:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi wants people to have religious freedom: Donald Trump on Citizenship Act

When asked if he discussed the violence in parts of Delhi during his visit, Trump said, "As for the particular attack (in north east Delhi), I heard about the attack, but we didn't really discuss it. It is up to India."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump on February 25 said that he discussed the issue of religious freedom with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his comprehensive talks.

On being asked about the violence on north-east Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Trump said, "PM Modi wants people to have religious freedom. We talked about it (Citizenship Amendment Act) for very long. If you look back, India has worked hard for religious freedom."

Addressing a press conference, Trump described Modi as a "terrific" leader and India as a "tremendous country". He reiterated, "Citizenship Act is India's matter, PM Modi will do what is right for the people." says US President

related news

He also said that India is buying a lot of military hardware from the US.

To a question about reports of Russia trying to influence the US presidential poll, he said intelligence agencies never shared such information with him.

With inputs from PTI

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 06:30 pm

