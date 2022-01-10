PM Modi Security Breach: Apex court agrees to set up independent committee led by former judge to probe incident

After this security lapse, Modi's visit to the National Martyrs Memorial was canceled.

The Supreme Court on January 10 agreed to set up an independent committee next week to probe prime minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab's Ferozepur, which will be headed by a former judge from the court.

In the committee, the SC proposed to include DGP Chandigarh; IG of National Investigation Agency; Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court; and ADGP (security) of Punjab.

The apex court asked both the Centre and Punjab governments not to go ahead with their inquiries in the matter.

On January 5, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending the planned events, including a rally.

The apex court on Friday had directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to "secure and preserve" the records pertaining to arrangements made for the prime minister's visit to Punjab when there was a "massive security breach".

It had also said the inquiry committees set up separately by the state and central governments will hold their horses and not proceed with their enquiries till January 10 when the matter will be taken up again by the court.