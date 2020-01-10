PM Modi, Emmanuel Macron discuss bilateral issues, global situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron over telephone and the two exchanged views on a range of issues of mutual interest as well as regional and global situation, the Prime Minister's Office said on January 10.

Modi also conveyed new year greetings to Macron.

The Prime Minister recalled his earlier meetings with President Macron, including at Biarritz and Chantilly.

Modi reiterated his commitment to further strengthening the Strategic Partnership between India and France.

He expressed his satisfaction at the steady progress in the multi-faceted relationship between the two countries.

"The two leaders exchanged views on a range of issues of mutual interest in bilateral relations as well as regional and global situations," the statement said.

The telephonic conversation came on the back of tensions in the Gulf region, days after the killing of top Iranian commander General Qassim Suleimani in a US strike.