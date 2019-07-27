App
India
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2019 05:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over 100 stranded in Thane district, IAF launches rescue operation

Heavy rains since July 26 night have caused the Ulhas river in the district to overflow, with water gushing onto roads in Badlapur and inundating many areas.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Air Force on July 27 launched a rescue operation to airlift more than 100 people stuck in different areas of Thane district in Maharashtra due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains, an official said.

While at least 70 people are stranded on the terrace of a petrol pump in Badlapur town, around 65 km from Mumbai, another 45 people are stuck at a private resort in Shahad, 46 km away, the state disaster control room official said here.

"A rescue operation has been launched with the help of the Indian Air Force after we received a call at 11am requesting airlift from the terrace of the petrol pump," the official said, adding an IAF helicopter has been dispatched to the spot as well as to the resort in Shahad.

Personnel of National Disaster Response Force, local police, fire brigade, and disaster management force are also engaged in the rescue operations, he added.
First Published on Jul 27, 2019 05:00 pm

tags #IAF #India

