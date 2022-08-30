English
    Live: Live: Nifty Below 17,350 – More Correction Likely?
    Over 100% increase in cyber crime in Delhi during 2020-21

    According to the National Crime records Bureau data for the year 2021, most of these cases involved online fraud, online harassment, publication of explicit content etc.

    PTI
    August 30, 2022 / 06:44 AM IST

    The national capital in 2021 witnessed a 111 per cent increase in the cyber crimes as compared to the previous year with the NCRB data citing sexual exploitation to be the motive behind maximum number of cases.

    The increase comes despite the Delhi Police having a separate wing for cyber crime as well as a social media centre. Over 356 cases of cyber crime were reported last year in which most of the offenders were booked for publication and transmission of sexually explicit content.

    An analysis of the data showed that common motives for the crimes were fraud, sexual exploitation, and extortion. Most of the complainants were women or minors aged between 12-17.

    We have been registering more cases online after COVID. We have seen an increase in financial fraud and sextortion cases, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) KPS Malhotra said. We not only take cases from complaints but also take cognisance of social media posts, he said.
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Cyber Crime #Delhi #India
    first published: Aug 30, 2022 06:44 am
