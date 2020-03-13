App
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 08:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

No shortage of APIs and formulations in the country: Govt

NPPA has also informed that it has not received any reference from pharma associations regarding steep increase in price of medicines due to outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in China, he added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has been assured by pharma industry body IDMA that there is no shortage of active pharmaceutical ingredients and formulations in the country due to coronavirus outbreak, Rajya Sabha was informed on Friday. "NPPA has informed that they have not received any reference regarding shortage of active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Indian Drug Manufacturers Association (IDMA) has assured that its members have enough stocks of APIs and formulations," Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda said in a reply.

NPPA has also informed that it has not received any reference from pharma associations regarding steep increase in price of medicines due to outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in China, he added.

"NPPA is monitoring the situation regularly to ensure that ceiling prices of essential medicines are not breached," Gowda said.

Moreover, the Department of Pharmaceuticals has constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Eshwara Reddy, Joint Drugs Controller, Central Drugs Standard Control Organization to address the issue of drug security in the country in the context of novel coronavirus outbreak in China, he added.

"Based on the recommendations of the committee, the department has issued necessary instructions to NPPA and Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to ensure adequate supply of APIs and formulations at affordable prices in the market and to prevent black-marketing, illegal hoarding, creating artificial shortages in the country," Gowda said.

The policies formulated by the government from time to time are designed to minimize country's dependence on imports and to give fillip to indigenous manufacturing, he added.

"In this direction, the Department of Pharmaceuticals has formulated a scheme namely 'Assistance to Bulk Drug Industry for Common Facility Centre' for providing assistance to bulk drug industry for common facility centre in any upcoming bulk drug park promoted by state governments/state corporations," Gowda said.

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 08:25 pm

tags #India #National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority #Rajya Sabha

