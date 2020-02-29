Nirbhaya case: Death row convict Akshay Thakur moves another mercy petition

Days ahead of their hanging, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbahaya case, Akshay Thakur, on February 29 moved yet another mercy petition before the President, ANI has reported.

Thakur has claimed that his earlier petition that was dismissed by the court did not have all the facts.

This comes a day after another convict in the case, Pawan Gupta, filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court, wherein he sought the commutation of his death sentence to a life term.

The mercy petitions of three convicts – Mukesh, Vinay and Akshay – had already been dismissed by the President. Also, separate pleas filed by Mukesh and Vinay challenging the rejection of their mercy petitions were earlier dismissed by the court.

On February 17, a Delhi court had issued a fresh death warrant for the four convicts, setting March 3 as the date for the hanging.

Meanwhile, a plea filed by the Centre challenging the Delhi High Court verdict, which held that the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case have to be executed together and not separately, has been listed for March 5 by the SC.