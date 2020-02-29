App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 29, 2020 04:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nirbhaya case: Death row convict Akshay Thakur moves another mercy petition

On February 17, a Delhi court had issued a fresh death warrant for the four convicts, setting March 3 as the date for the hanging.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Days ahead of their hanging, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbahaya case, Akshay Thakur, on February 29 moved yet another mercy petition before the President, ANI has reported.

Thakur has claimed that his earlier petition that was dismissed by the court did not have all the facts.

This comes a day after another convict in the case, Pawan Gupta, filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court, wherein he sought the commutation of his death sentence to a life term.

Close

Also Read | Death row convict Pawan Gupta files curative petition in SC

related news

The mercy petitions of three convicts – Mukesh, Vinay and Akshay – had already been dismissed by the President. Also, separate pleas filed by Mukesh and Vinay challenging the rejection of their mercy petitions were earlier dismissed by the court.

On February 17, a Delhi court had issued a fresh death warrant for the four convicts, setting March 3 as the date for the hanging.

Meanwhile, a plea filed by the Centre challenging the Delhi High Court verdict, which held that the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case have to be executed together and not separately, has been listed for March 5 by the SC.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Feb 29, 2020 04:47 pm

tags #India #Nirbhaya Case

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.