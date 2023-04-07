English
    Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti approves 4 infrastructure projects

    PTI
    April 07, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST
    The Network Planning Group (NPG) under the PM Gati Shakti initiative has approved four infrastructure projects related to railways, an official statement said on Friday.

    In October 2021, PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan was launched with an aim to develop an integrated and planned infrastructure to reduce logistics costs.

    All logistics and connectivity infrastructure projects, entailing an investment of over Rs 500 crore, are routed through NPG.

    "NPG under PM Gati Shakti at its 46th session examined and recommended four infrastructure projects," the commerce and industry ministry said, adding that these projects will be developed in tandem with PM Gati Shakti principles using the integrated and holistic approach.

    These projects will also provide multimodal connectivity, seamless movement of goods and passengers, it said.

    The four projects are construction of broad-gauge double line between Sawai Madhopur and Jaipur in Rajasthan, broad-gauge line between Junagarh to Nabarangpur station in Odisha, broad-gauge line between Anand Nagar Ghughuli via Maharajganj on Northeastern Railway in Uttar Pradesh and provision of automatic block signalling on freight dense high utilization network on Western Railway.

    PTI
    first published: Apr 7, 2023 01:25 pm