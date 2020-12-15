National Family Health Survey | Over 60% women in 12 states and UTs have not been on the internet

Andhra Pradesh (68.6 per cent), Bihar (57.8 per cent) and Telangana (66.6 per cent) accounted for the lowest literacy rates among women.

Over 60 percent of women belonging to 12 states and Union territories have never used the internet, found the latest National Family Health Survey on December 15.

According to the survey, only 20.6 percent women in Bihar used the internet, followed by 21 percent in Andhra Pradesh, and 22.9 percent in Tripura.

Other states where less than 40 percent of women have used the internet are: Assam (28.2 percent), Gujarat (30.8 percent), Karnataka (35 percent), Maharashtra (38 percent), Meghalaya (34.7 percent), Telangana (26.5 percent), West Bengal (25.5 percent), Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (36.7 percent) and Andaman & Nicobar Islands (34.8 percent).

In comparison, 43.6 percent men in Bihar, 48.8 percent in Andhra Pradesh, and 45.7 percent in Tripura have used the internet. Assam (42.3 percent), Meghalaya (42.1 percent), West Bengal (46.7 percent), Andaman & Nicobar Islands (46.5 percent) were the other states where about 50 percent men used the internet.

While Andhra Pradesh (68.6 per cent), Bihar (57.8 per cent) and Telangana (66.6 per cent) accounted for the lowest literacy rates among women, Kerala (98.3 per cent), Lakshadweep (96.5 per cent) and Mizoram (94.4 per cent) recorded the highest literacy rate among women, the survey said.

In comparison, Andhra Pradesh (79.5 per cent) and Bihar (78.5 per cent) accounted for lowest literacy rates among men, while men had the highest literacy rate in Kerala (98.2 per cent) and Lakshadweep (99.1 per cent).

The survey defined literacy as women or men who completed standard 9 or higher and women or men who can read a whole sentence or part of a sentence.

Under Phase I, the NHFS has revealed results from 17 states and five UTs. According to the Health Ministry, Phase-II covering other states will be released next year.