MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

National Family Health Survey | Over 60% women in 12 states and UTs have not been on the internet

According to the National Family Health Survey, only 20.6 percent women in Bihar used the internet, followed by 21 percent in Andhra Pradesh, and 22.9 percent in Tripura.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2020 / 04:24 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh (68.6 per cent), Bihar (57.8 per cent) and Telangana (66.6 per cent) accounted for the lowest literacy rates among women.

Andhra Pradesh (68.6 per cent), Bihar (57.8 per cent) and Telangana (66.6 per cent) accounted for the lowest literacy rates among women.

Over 60 percent of women belonging to 12 states and Union territories have never used the internet, found the latest National Family Health Survey on December 15.

According to the survey, only 20.6 percent women in Bihar used the internet, followed by 21 percent in Andhra Pradesh, and 22.9 percent in Tripura.

Other states where less than 40 percent of women have used the internet are: Assam (28.2 percent), Gujarat (30.8 percent), Karnataka (35 percent), Maharashtra (38 percent), Meghalaya (34.7 percent), Telangana (26.5 percent), West Bengal (25.5 percent), Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (36.7 percent) and Andaman & Nicobar Islands (34.8 percent).

In comparison, 43.6 percent men in Bihar, 48.8 percent in Andhra Pradesh, and 45.7 percent in  Tripura have used the internet. Assam (42.3 percent), Meghalaya (42.1 percent), West Bengal (46.7 percent), Andaman & Nicobar Islands (46.5 percent) were the other states where about 50 percent men used the internet.

While Andhra Pradesh (68.6 per cent), Bihar (57.8 per cent) and Telangana (66.6 per cent) accounted for the lowest literacy rates among women, Kerala (98.3 per cent), Lakshadweep (96.5 per cent) and Mizoram (94.4 per cent) recorded the highest literacy rate among women, the survey said.

Close

Related stories

In comparison, Andhra Pradesh (79.5 per cent) and Bihar (78.5 per cent) accounted for lowest literacy rates among men, while men had the highest literacy rate in Kerala (98.2 per cent) and Lakshadweep (99.1 per cent).

The survey defined literacy as women or men who completed standard 9 or higher and women or men who can read a whole sentence or part of a sentence.

Under Phase I, the NHFS has revealed results from 17 states and five UTs. According to the Health Ministry, Phase-II covering other states will be released next year.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #digital literacy #India #Internet #literacy rate #National Family Health Survey #NFHS 5
first published: Dec 15, 2020 04:17 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.