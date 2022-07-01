English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Municipal Corporation of Delhi extends last date for filing property tax for availing rebate to July 15

    MCD provides a rebate of 15 percent in property tax if the amount due for the current financial year is paid in lump sum.

    PTI
    July 01, 2022 / 10:50 PM IST
    Representational image.

    Representational image.

    The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has extended the last date for filing property tax for 2022-2023 for availing rebate of 15 percent to July 15, officials said on July 1. Previously, the last date was June 30.

    MCD provides a rebate of 15 percent in property tax if the amount due for the current financial year is paid in lump sum.

    "MCD has taken this decision to provide relief to citizens who failed to avail this rebate by not filing their property tax till June 30 due to some reasons. MCD has ordered all concerned officials in this regard and property tax offices have also been made aware about the decision so that citizens don’t face any inconvenience," the civic body said in a statement.
    PTI
    Tags: #Delhi #property tax
    first published: Jul 1, 2022 10:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.