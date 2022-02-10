MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Live Now |MASTERCLASS ON “Decoding Budget 2022 announcements and their implications on the Infra sector”. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan praises health worker for administering over 1 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses

    Maya has set an example of obedience in performing her duties by not taking a single day off to administer over 1 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in a year from January 16, 2021 to February 7, 2022, Chouhan said.

    PTI
    February 10, 2022 / 02:49 PM IST

    "Let this world become one family, this is the aim behind it," said MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File image)

    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appreciated the feat achieved by an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) who administered over 1 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine without taking a single day off in the last one year, an official said on Thursday. In a message on Wednesday, the chief minister praised ANM Maya Ahirwar for her dedication.

    Maya has set an example of obedience in performing her duties by not taking a single day off to administer over 1 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in a year from January 16, 2021 to February 7, 2022, Chouhan said. The health worker has set an example with her dedication and it will inspire others to perform their duties in a similar manner, he said, adding that that vaccination drive has been successful because of such dedicated persons.

    Ahirwar, who is posted at Chhatarpur district hospital, did not take any leaves since the COVID-19 vaccination drive commenced on January 16, 2021, an official from the state public relations department said. Madhya Pradesh has administered a total of 11,15,95,376 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, which includes 5,77,05,496 first doses, 5,30,91,911 second doses and 7,97,969 precaution doses, a health official said.

    The state's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,16,007 on Wednesday after 3,226 new cases were detected, while the toll reached 10,673 with the addition of five casualties, it was stated.
    PTI
    Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Omicron #Shivraj Singh Chouhan
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 02:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.