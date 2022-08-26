English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    MP Anurag Sharma elected Commonwealth body treasurer

    Sharma is a member of the delegation of Indian parliamentarians, led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, to the conference.

    PTI
    August 26, 2022 / 07:26 PM IST

    Lok Sabha MP Anurag Sharma has been elected as Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) treasurer at the grouping's 65th conference held at Halifax in Canada.

    Sharma is a member of the delegation of Indian parliamentarians, led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, to the conference.

    Sharma, a BJP MP from Jhansi, will now be in the CPA's executive council and his presence will boost the number of Indians in the body to four. Delegates from the Commonwealth countries attended the event.

    In a statement, Sharma said his election is a "recognition" of India's growing global presence and reach. He said he will work to add value to the global objectives of the CPA.
    PTI
    Tags: #CPA #MP Anurag Sharma #Treasurer
    first published: Aug 26, 2022 07:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.