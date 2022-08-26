MP Anurag Sharma elected Commonwealth body treasurer

Lok Sabha MP Anurag Sharma has been elected as Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) treasurer at the grouping's 65th conference held at Halifax in Canada.

Sharma is a member of the delegation of Indian parliamentarians, led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, to the conference.

Sharma, a BJP MP from Jhansi, will now be in the CPA's executive council and his presence will boost the number of Indians in the body to four. Delegates from the Commonwealth countries attended the event.

In a statement, Sharma said his election is a "recognition" of India's growing global presence and reach. He said he will work to add value to the global objectives of the CPA.