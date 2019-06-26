More than 1 lakh additional names excluded from Assam NRC list: Report

As many as 1.02 lakh people have been named in an additional draft exclusion list of the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC), according to a report by NDTV. This new list was published on June 26.

The exclusion list contains names of individuals who figured in the July 2018 draft but were subsequently found ineligible for inclusion in the final list.

People who have been excluded will be informed individually and will be able to file claims at the designated Seva Kendra by July 11, the report adds.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

A major controversy broke out in July 2018 when around 40.7 lakh were excluded from the draft NRC. The draft NRC had names of 2.9 crore people.

The goal of the NRC project is to identify illegal immigrants in Assam. The process is being monitored by the Supreme Court of India (SC). The final list is expected to be published on July 31.