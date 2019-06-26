App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 01:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Daughter of Bihar migrant declared ‘foreigner’ in Assam

Her family has claimed that all of them have been born and raised in Assam since the British era except the father.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amila Shah’s name was not included in the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Earlier this month, the 40-year-old woman was arrested from Assam and sent to a detention centre as the tribunal dubbed her a “foreigner”.

Her family has claimed that all of them except the father were born and raised in Assam since the British era. The patriarch resided in Bihar’s Nalanda for a few years before moving base to Assam’s Pratapgarh Tea Estate in 1948.

A Foreigners' Tribunal declared Amila Shah to be a foreigner on April 30 when she failed to produce documents to prove that Keshab Prashad Gupta is her father. Shah was arrested from Sonitpur district’s Dholaibeel area on June 15.

Interestingly, barring Amila, the name of every other member of the family, including that of her siblings, have made it to the NRC draft list, reported NDTV.

Speaking on Shah's arrest, her brother Ramesh Gupta said: “We really are Indians. We are Hindi speaking people who reside in Assam and have our roots in Bihar. Our father had migrated from Bihar years ago. We are not very highly educated, neither are we well off, which is why we have not been able to maintain and preserve all the important documents properly. That, however, does not mean that we are not Indians. The names of the rest of us have even appeared in the draft NRC list.”

The family plans to challenge the tribunal’s decision in the Gauhati High Court.

Amila’s son Bhola said: “This is not even a question of the NRC. NRC is supposed to weed out illegal migrants from foreign countries, whereas we are migrants from Indian state Bihar. Then on what grounds are they declaring my mother a foreigner?”

When the first draft of the NRC list was published last year, it raked up a huge controversy as the names of 40.7 lakh people were not included in it.

 

First Published on Jun 26, 2019 01:00 pm

tags #illegal immigrants #National Register of Citizens #National Register of Citizens (NRC)

