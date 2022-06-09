English
    Monsoon on track: IMD

    Senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani said the monsoon covered south and central Arabian Sea, entire Kerala, parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu between May 31 and June 7.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 09, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST
    The physics of the Indian summer monsoon is not only affected by the amount of energy available from the sun, but also by how much water vapour is available in the air and how well the water vapour can be lifted upwards to form clouds.

    The monsoon is progressing normally and will likely reach Maharashtra in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

    In the meantime, it covered the entire northeast India, which received good rainfall, he said. "There is no delay in the progress of the monsoon. It is likely to reach Maharashtra in the next two days and cover Mumbai in the subsequent two days," Jenamani told reporters here.

    "We have strong monsoon features -- there are strong winds and clouds have started developing -- for the next two days," he added. The scientist said conditions are favourable for the further advance of monsoon over Goa and some more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in the next two days.

    (With PTI inputs)
    first published: Jun 9, 2022 02:19 pm
