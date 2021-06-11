MARKET NEWS

Moneycontrol Masterclass | How can India bounce back after second wave?

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has derailed India's growth momentum, with its full-year GDP contracting for the first time in four decades. India's consumer confidence index, too, fell to a record low of 48.5 in May 2021 from 53.1 in March 2021, according to the Reserve Bank of India, as respondents turn pessimistic about their prospects going forward. In fact, an estimated 10 million Indians have lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 second wave, with household incomes, too, coming under pressure, according to data from CMIE. Against this backdrop, how can India march toward its ambitions of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2025? What should the Government do to ensure a bounce back and recovery? What policy prescriptions does India need to rise to its full potential? Will an accelerated vaccination drive help? Three of India Inc's most respected business leaders and policymakers share their blueprint for recovery on this edition of Moneycontrol Masterclass.

