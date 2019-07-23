Modi govt has betrayed people: Anna Hazare on RTI Act changes

A day after the Lok Sabha passed amendments to the Right to Information (RTI) Act, social activist Anna Hazare on July 23 accused the Union government of betraying Indian citizens through the move.

On July 22, the Lok Sabha amended the RTI Act that allowed the Centre to prescribe the term of office, salaries, allowances and other terms and conditions.

It also changes the status of the Information Commissioners, who were on a par with Election Commissioners as per the original RTI Act.

"India got the RTI Act in 2005 but with this amendment in the RTI Act, the government is betraying the people of the this country," he said.

Hazare, 82, said his health is not in a good condition but if people of the country take to the streets to safeguard the sanctity of the RTI Act, he would be ready to join them.

Hazare, whose movement prompted the then Maharashtra government to enact a revised Maharashtra Right to Information Act which was considered as the base document for the Right to Information Act 2005, was speaking to reporters at his village Ralegan Siddhi in Ahmednagar district.