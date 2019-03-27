App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mission Shakti a success: All you need to know about A-SAT Anti Satellite weapon

A-SATs are weapons designed to destroy satellites during warfare or for military purposes.

Pranav Hegde
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation announcing the success of an an Anti Satellite (A-SAT) operation codenamed Mission Shakti that destroyed a live satellite within three minutes. With this India becomes fourth country to enter the elite group of nations to have successfully shot down a live satellite in low earth orbit. Here is everything you need to know about A-SAT Missile:

1. A-SATs are weapons designed to destroy satellites during warfare or for military purposes. A-SAT weapons have not been used so far during a war and have been only demonstrated to show force or power.

2. Mission Shakti's success propels India into the elite league of space superpowers. The US, China and Russia had successfully launched ASATs and destroyed their satellites.

3. In February 2010, Dr VK Saraswat, Former Director-General and Scientific Advisor of DRDO had said India has all the "building blocks necessary" to integrate an anti-satellite weapon to neutralise hostile satellites in low earth and polar orbits.

related news

Bharath Gopalaswamy, a researcher in the Arms Control and Non-Proliferation Program at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, had claimed in 2011 that India’s scientific community is open to ASAT tests. Rajeswari Rajagopalan, a senior fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, had said, “India might do an A-SAT test in the next five to 10 years.”

4. India tested an A-SAT missile on March 27, destroying a pre-determined target which was 300 kilometres in the low earth orbit within three minutes.

5. The US first developed an A-SAT following reports on the Soviet Union’s ability to shoot satellites in space. Several test launches were carried out between May 1958 and October 1959, most of which had failed, leading to the end of the mission. The US Air Force cancelled the A-SAT programme in the late 1980s. 

6. The USA was able to successfully launch an A-SAT to destroy its own satellite which was decaying in orbit. USA announced the successful launch of an ASAT missile on February 20, 2008.

7. China had successfully destroyed a weather satellite using an SC-19 ASAT on January 11, 2007. The defunct satellite was orbiting at an altitude of 865 kilometres in the Earth’s polar orbit. The same missile was test launched previously in 2005 and 2006. After the successful launch in 2007, it was further tested in 2010 and 2013.

8. Russia tested its first A-SAT system on November 18, 2015. The PL-19 Nudol was successfully tested for the second time in May 2016. Russia has since then been carrying out test launches and reportedly launched ASAT missiles in December 2016, March 2018, and December 2018.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 02:06 pm

tags #Anti Satellite #Anti Satellite Missile #ASAT #Mission Shakti #trends

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Injured Starc & Hazlewood Walking on Thin Ice Ahead of World Cup Selec ...

India Intends to Play a Role in Drafting Space Arms Laws, Says MEA on ...

PM Got Himself Hour of Free TV, Diverted Nation's Attention: Akhilesh ...

Axe-ing It? Drunk Driver Tried to Cover Smell By Spraying Mouth With D ...

Caster Semenya Says 'No Threat' to Women's Sport

PM Modi Playing Politics Over Mission Shakti for Electoral Gains, Says ...

IPL 2019 | I Opened Only Because of Narine's Injury: Rana

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Announces Alliance With Nishad Party, JP(S) in ...

IPL 2019 | Five Best Pieces of Fielding in IPL History

General Elections 2019: BJP, Sena pin hopes on Maratha quota, Modi's p ...

EC notice to BJP member for sharing 'Main Bhi Chowkidar Hoon' video

Raghuram Rajan bats for second generation of reforms, says budget proc ...

GST on real estate: A slightly higher rate with input tax credit could ...

Congress can fund minimum income scheme by taxing super-rich, say econ ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex turns negative, Nifty hovers around 11,4 ...

Expect a robust demand for gold in 2019, says World Gold Council

No need to wait for correction to buy; have Nifty target of 12,222, sa ...

Money will chase emerging markets & India in particular, says ICICI Ba ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Shortage of women candidates exposes apathy o ...

Stray cattle menace Part 3: With cattle trade seized up, will the 'cow ...

'I felt like a 16-year-old,' swimming ace Michael Phelps recounts his ...

Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, a ...

Robert Mueller probe into 2016 presidential election, collusion betwee ...

Jet Airways' new investor needs to bring Rs 4,500 cr capital, says SBI ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's pairing in Inshallah shows Bollywood doesn't ...

IPL 2019: Ziva Dhoni was the perfect cheerleader for papa MS Dhoni, wa ...

Justin Bieber slams a troll talking about his wife Hailey Baldwin, als ...

PM Narendra Modi announces India's ASAT capabilities but his biopic ha ...

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman shuns sick leave to be with his me ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Sriram Raghavan are looking ...

Hema Malini declares assets worth Rs 101 crore ahead of Lok Sabha elec ...

Avengers: Endgame new posters reveal the survivors of Thanos' snap

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas amp up their Miami holiday, groove to T ...

Ram Charan will have a professionally ‘HIT’ year ahead, predicts g ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.