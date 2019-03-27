Mission Shakti a big win for India, says PM Narendra Modi

India has successfully demonstrated its anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address to the nation on March 27.

The PM in his address heaped praise on the scientists of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for successfully completing the operation named 'Mission Shakti'.

"Mission Shakti operation was a difficult target to achieve and was completed successfully within three minutes of launch. This was a test operation carried out by India and was not targeted against anyone," said Modi.

With the successful operation, Indian has become fourth country to achieve this feat after America, Russia, and China, he added.