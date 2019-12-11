Middlemen benefited due to bankruptcy of your policy: Priyanka to Sithraman on onion prices

Hitting out at Nirmala Sitharaman for her 'I don't eat onions' remark, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said she is the finance minister of the whole country and must find a solution to the problem as middlemen are benefiting greatly due to the "bankruptcy" of her policies. While speaking in the Lok Sabha last week, Sitharaman had said, "I don't eat much of onion and garlic. I come from such a family which doesn't have much to do with onion."

Priyanka Gandhi, taking to Twitter, said , "It is good to know that you do not eat onions and garlic yourself. But you are the finance minister of the country, not of yourself. The common man is being looted by the soaring prices of onions and garlic, so you have to find a solution."

When the farmers grew a bumper crop of onions, they were given a price of Rs 2 and Rs 8 per kg, the Congress general secretary alleged.

The middlemen got rich, while the farmers were forced to commit suicide, she claimed.