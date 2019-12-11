App
Last Updated : Dec 11, 2019 12:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Middlemen benefited due to bankruptcy of your policy: Priyanka to Sithraman on onion prices

While speaking in the Lok Sabha last week, Sitharaman had said, "I don't eat much of onion and garlic. I come from such a family which doesn't have much to do with onion."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi

Hitting out at Nirmala Sitharaman for her 'I don't eat onions' remark, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said she is the finance minister of the whole country and must find a solution to the problem as middlemen are benefiting greatly due to the "bankruptcy" of her policies. While speaking in the Lok Sabha last week, Sitharaman had said, "I don't eat much of onion and garlic. I come from such a family which doesn't have much to do with onion."

Priyanka Gandhi, taking to Twitter, said , "It is good to know that you do not eat onions and garlic yourself. But you are the finance minister of the country, not of yourself. The common man is being looted by the soaring prices of onions and garlic, so you have to find a solution."

When the farmers grew a bumper crop of onions, they were given a price of Rs 2 and Rs 8 per kg, the Congress general secretary alleged.

The middlemen got rich, while the farmers were forced to commit suicide, she claimed.

"Due to these bad policies, the area under sowing decreased. You did nothing for it either. Now onion is making people cry. The farmers did not get anything, the common people had to buy expensive onions. Only the middlemen have benefited greatly. This is the bankruptcy of your policy," Priyanka Gandhi said.

First Published on Dec 11, 2019 12:21 pm

tags #India #Politics

