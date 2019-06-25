App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mehul Choksi's citizenship to be revoked, extradited after he 'exhausts legal options': Antigua PM

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Antiguan Prime Minister Gaston Browne said his government will revoke the citizenship of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi after he has exhausted all his legal options, according to a report by Antigua Observer Newspaper. This will pave way for his extradition.

“His citizenship was processed. He got through, but the reality is his citizenship will be revoked and he will be repatriated to India. So, there is recourse. It’s not a case that we are trying to provide any safe harbour for criminals, for those who are involved in financial crimes,” the Antiguan Prime Minister said.

“We have to allow for due process. He has a matter before the court and as we said to the Indian Government, criminals have fundamental rights too, and Choksi has a right to go to court and defend his position. But I can assure you, after he has exhausted all of his legal options, he will be extradited,” the Antiguan PM added.

The report cites Browne as saying that Antigua and Barbuda wants to ensure that individuals, who will benefit from its Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP), undergo intense scrutiny.

Choksi, one of the alleged masterminds of the $2 billion scam in state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) and uncle of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, had fled India in early January 2018 and took oath of allegiance in Antigua on January 15, in the same year.

(This story will be updated)

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mehul Choksi #PNB scam

