    Massive fire breaks out in Gurugram's Manesar, 35 brigades rushed to douse flame

    The blaze erupted near sector-6 in Manesar. Huge smoke billowing from the area can be seen in scary visuals from the incident.

    News18
    April 26, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

    At least 35 fire brigade vehicles were rushed after a massive blaze broke out in a garbage pile in Gurugram’s Manesar area late on Monday.

    The blaze erupted near sector-6 in Manesar. Huge smoke billowing from the area can be seen in scary visuals from the incident.


    So far, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries and the blaze is yet to be doused after six hours of firefighting.


    Last week, a fire broke out in Delhi’s Uphaar Cinema Hall, located near Green Park metro station, on Sunday morning after which five tenders were rushed to the spot.


    The blaze erupted in the seats/furniture and garbage in the cinema hall.


    No injuries have been reported in the fire that affected the theatre’s balcony and a floor, the officials said.

    A call about the blaze was received at 4:46 am and nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg. The seats, furniture and rubbish in the cinema hall had caught fire, he said, adding the blaze was controlled around 7.20 am.



    #Current Affairs #Fire #Gurugram #India #Manesar
    first published: Apr 26, 2022 09:48 am
