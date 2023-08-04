English
    Manipur cabinet recommends governor to summon assembly session on Aug 21

    The previous assembly session was held in March.

    PTI
    August 04, 2023 / 10:32 PM IST
    Manipur has witnessed violent ethnic clashes since May 3 in which over 160 people have lost their lives.

    The Manipur cabinet has recommended to the governor to summon the next session of the state assembly on August 21, an official release said on Friday.

    The previous assembly session was held in March. "The State Cabinet has recommended to the Hon’ble Governor of Manipur for summoning the 4th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly on the 21st August 2023,” the release said. Manipur has witnessed violent ethnic clashes since May 3 in which over 160 people have lost their lives.

    PTI
    Tags: #Governor #Manipur #state assembly
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 10:32 pm

