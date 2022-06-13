English
    Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on June 15

    PTI
    June 13, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST
    Aaditya Thackeray (Image: Twitter/@AUThackeray)

    Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on June 15 to seek the blessings of Lord Ram, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Monday.

    "This is not a political programme," Raut told reporters here, adding that a team of Shiv Sena workers and leaders are already in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya city to take care of arrangements for Thackeray's visit.

    The Ayodhya visit of Aaditya Thackeray, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, comes at a time when his party is being targeted by the BJP and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on the issue of Hindutva.

    Aaditya Thackeray's uncle and MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who recently called for the removal of loudspeakers atop mosques, had also said he would visit Ayodhya this month, but his trip was postponed due to health reasons.

    Raut said Aaditya Thackeray will reach the UP capital Lucknow on June 15 and from there he will travel to Ayodhya. Thackeray will seek the blessings of Ram Lalla. He will also visit the construction site of the Ram temple.

    He will also participate in the 'aarti' on the banks of the Sarayu river, the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson said.  This is not a political programme, Raut said, adding that he himself will go to Ayodhya.
    PTI
    first published: Jun 13, 2022 02:18 pm
