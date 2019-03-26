Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Veteran actor Jaya Prada joins BJP

Rahul Gandhi is world's biggest liar: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called Rahul Gandhi "world's biggest liar" and said that he has not yet fulfilled his promise of waiving off farmers' loans, News18 has reported.

"It is for the party to decide who will contest from Bhopal... but we will win Bhopal regardless of who contests..." Chouhan said on reports of his candidature from Bhopal, where Congress has fielded senior leader Digvijaya Singh.