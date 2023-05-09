Live News Updates Today: Students rescued on special flights amid violence in Manipur

May 09, 2023 / 08:34 AM IST

The weather office said a low-pressure area that developed over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday is anticipated to strengthen into a cyclone and is likely to progress towards the coast of Bangladesh and Myanmar later this week. The India Meteorological Department has suggested regulation of tourism and offshore activities and shipping near Andaman and Nicobar Islands and over the sea areas of southeast and central Bay of Bengal till Friday.