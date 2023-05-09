English
    May 09, 2023 / 08:42 AM IST

    Live News Updates Today: Students rescued on special flights amid violence in Manipur

    • May 09, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

      News Alert

      'The Kerala Story' to be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, tweets CM Yogi Adityanath. Deputy CM lauds decision

    • May 09, 2023 / 08:42 AM IST

      Students rescued on special flights amid violence in Manipur

      Students from different parts of Manipur were rescued on special flights on Monday evening as tension and violence continued in the state. Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said 60 innocent people lost their lives and over 200 were injured in the Meitei-tribes ethnic clash that spread across Manipur from May 3, appealing to people to return home.

    • May 09, 2023 / 08:34 AM IST

      Offshore activities banned, measures taken as cyclone Mocha may progress towards coast of Bangladesh, Myanmar

      The weather office said a low-pressure area that developed over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday is anticipated to strengthen into a cyclone and is likely to progress towards the coast of Bangladesh and Myanmar later this week. The India Meteorological Department has suggested regulation of tourism and offshore activities and shipping near Andaman and Nicobar Islands and over the sea areas of southeast and central Bay of Bengal till Friday.

    • May 09, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

      Fitch affirms India rating as 'BBB-', maintains stable outlook

      Fitch has affirmed India's rating as BBB- with a stable outlook on the back of robust growth outlook and resilient external finances. It has forecast India to be one of the fastest-growing Fitch-rated sovereigns globally at 6% in the fiscal year ending March 2024 (FY24). The report stated that headwinds from elevated inflation, high interest rates and subdued global demand, along with fading pandemic-induced pent-up demand, will slow growth from our FY23 estimate of 7.0% before rebounding to 6.7% by FY25.

    • May 09, 2023 / 08:06 AM IST

      NIA searches under way in Tamil Nadu 

      National Investigation Agency officials held searches at in Madurai, Theni and Dindigul in Tamil Nadu today, say police sources.

